The National Industrial Court, Lagos Division, has ordered Total E&P Nig. (previously known as Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited) to pay N50 million in aggravated damages to the security guards it unlawfully dismissed.

Justice Elizabeth Oji stated in her decision on Tuesday that the N50 million was for the psychological and mental pain that the corporations subjected the disengaged security officers to.

The judge described as callous, insensitive and a breach of the Labour Act, the refusal of Total E&P Nig. to issue the claimants employment letters for about 15 years they worked in the company.

The court gave the firm 30 days to comply with the order, failing which the N50m damages would attract an interest of 20 per cent.

The claimants, Odah Ezckiel Ogah, Adefemi Eyitayo Moses, Ogwuche Abraham, Charles Okwori, who sued for themselves and on behalf of the disengaged security employees of Total E & P Nigeria Limited had in their suit marked NICN/LA/663/2016 accused the oil company of unfair labour practice.

Other defendants are Transworld Security System Limited, Bemil Nigeria Limited, Halogen Security Nigeria Limited, Lack Guards Security Limited, and Kings Guards Security Limited.

The claimants, through their lawyer, Ali Adah, had sought a declaration from the court that the unilateral transfer of the claimants’ employment to five different companies at different times by the 1st defendant within a period of about 15 years without their consent and the endorsement/approval of such transfer by any authorised labour officer was illegal, unlawful and unfair labour practice and therefore a breach of Section 10 of the Labour Act of Nigeria and international best practices.

The claimants also added among their prayers as contained in the court processes,

“A declaration that the conspiracy among the defendants to enslave, neglect or ill-treat the Claimants under a clandestine working condition for so many years for the 1st defendant without any terminal benefit entitlement paid to them is wicked, unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, wrongful, unfair labour practice and breach of international best practices and therefore an arrogant breach of section 46 (1) of Labour Act and liable under the same section,

“A declaration that the conspiracy between the 1st and 2nd defendants to recruit the claimants to work for the 1st defendant and for the sole advancement of the 1st defendant’s business interest benefit without the requisite employers permit and recruiter’s license, and from which the claimants have been subjected to ill-treatment, neglect and psychological torture is unconstitutional, fraudulent, unfair labour practice and therefore a willful violation of sections 24 and 25 of the Labour Act and under section 47 of the same Act”.

But Total E&P, In their response to the suit claimed it wasn’t the employer of the claimants but the 2nd to 6th defendants.

The 2nd to 6th defendants also denied being the employers of the claimants.

In her judgement, Justice Oji held that the continuous refusal by the 1st defendant to pay the claimants their terminal benefits after summarily downsizing them since 2014 and 2015 from its employment after many years of meritorious service was illegal, unfair labour practice and international best practices and therefore unconstitutional, null and void.

The court also held that, Total failed to adduce any evidence to show that it has contracts with any of the 2nd to 6th defendants as to prove that they were the employers of the Claimants.

The judge said the failure of Oil firm to prove its averments showed that it remains the employer of the claimants.