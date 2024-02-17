Former Governor Ayodele Fayose hired 2000 people for the Ekiti State Teaching Service in September 2018 through a credible procedure in accordance with the Civil Service Law of Ekiti State.

They worked for 9 months before former Governor Fayemi de-recognized them.

The De-recognized teachers employed by former Governor Ayodele Fayoye’s administration have petitioned Governor Oyebanji to reinstate them in the state civil service after winning a case against former Governor Fayemi for wrongful dismissal.

The group in a press conference held in Ado Ekiti pleaded with Governor Oyebanji to sincerely honour the court judgement and place them where they naturally belong as civil servants of Ekiti State, reiterating to contribute their quota to the growth of Ekiti State.

“Having exhausted all means for recognition, we approached the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, sitting in Akure, ONDO State and on 8 February, 2024 the judgement delivered in the suit No: NICN/AK/30/2022., Was in our favour” they said.