Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says that despite achieving more than 75 per cent work on multi billion naira trans Warri road with 24 bridges he regrets not completing the project before leaving office.

Governor Okowa who disclosed this during the inspection of the project that is dear to Itsekiri people affirmed that his administration equitable resource allocation key to sustainable peace in the state.

With few days to the end of his administration, Governor Okowa is not relenting in ensuring that contractors remain on their toes.

He is here in Warri South to see the extent of work at the 25.8 kilometres multi-billion naira trans Warri road project with 24 bridges linking the riverine Ubeji, Ifie, Ijala, Ogbodede, Inorin, Ajigba, Orugbo, Usele, Ode-Itsekiri communities.

Itsekiri people will not forget in a hurry the governor’s developmental strides in this area as the Olu of Warri acknowledges by showing up here.

Governor Okowa also inspected the storm drainage system in Effurun and Warri which is more than 80 percent completed to check the perennial flooding.

He is unhappy with the poor sanitation attitude of the people

Flooding in Effurun, Warri and environ is gradually becoming history, like the governor did in Asaba which was ravaged by flash flood.