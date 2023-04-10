To tackle the perennial flooding in some parts of Ika North East Council Area of Delta, the state government is constructing a 6km long and 13m deep storm drainage system to channel water into the Iyi-ama River.

Inspecting the multi-billion Naira project funded with part of N100 billion Bridging Finance, which is about 50 percent completed, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says that with the rains already here the contractors have to ensure they quickly link the other drains into the storm drainage to discharge the flood water which is already affecting people living around the area.

FG COMPLETES LOKO-OWETO BRIDGE

The Federal Government has completed the 2.055 kilometre Loko – Oweto Bridge, a Sukuk Bond-funded project which runs across the river Benue.

The bridge is part of a road network that includes the 106 kilometre road from Oweto to Otukpo and the 76 kilometre road from Loko to Nasarawa.

Minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola said the report of this working visit to the site of the bridge will be sent to the Presidency and the date of the commissioning of the bridge would then be decided.

While commenting on the Lagos – Ibadan road , the Minister appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users

While acknowledging that the road is among the busiest in the country, he explained that traffic had to be diverted during construction adding that

But he assured journalists that the Lagos – Ibadan road would be completed by April of 2023, in addition

He is also optimistic that by May 2023, the 2nd Niger bridge will be commissioned and opened to the traffic as well.

Contractor to deliver Lago-Ibadan Expressway April Ending – Fashola

From the 30th of this month, residents and business owners along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will enjoy some respite as the Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, assures the problematic phase of the project will be delivered on schedule.

The Minister gave the assurance while inspecting the road project on Saturday.

Once again, a federal delegation led by the Minister of works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola is on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to assess and determine what can be done to reduce the impact of gridlock on motorists and commuters in Lagos and Ogun states. The last two weeks have been difficult for most commuters plying the route. The minister was accompanied by the federal controller of works in Lagos, the special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.

The minister explains that the contractors are working on the last stretch of six kilometres which is the most difficult aspect out of the entire 44 kilometres of section one of the highway which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange.

He also highlighted some of the challenges observed by construction workers on the Lagos-ibadan expressway.

With the influx of vehicles in and out of Lagos state, the Minister is warning that a time is coming when the Federal Government will require motorists to adhere to the rules of the highway.