The National Agricultural Seed Council is empowering operators in the seed with adequate knowledge on better seed quality and output.

It is hopeful this will bridge the industry’s skill gap and enhance the country’s yields.

The Nigerian seed industry has seen significant growth as more private players engage the sector .

Presently the industry has 449 operators with many more expressions of interest underway.

It is however worrisome to .the regulators that many of those entering into the industry lack the needed skills while some existing players do not have personnel with prerequisite knowledge.

This explains why it is now engaged in capacity building to bridge the seed industry’s knowledge gap.

The skills empowerment exercise entails essentials of quality seed production, processing, storage and handling, coupled with enlightenment on existing rules and regulations on the new seed Council act.

These efforts are in alignment with the seed Council’s aim of building a market oriented industry from production to distribution of top quality stock.