Jubilant crowds of supporters were on hand to receive Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as he took his campaign for the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to Ondo West, Ondo East and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

It is the continuation of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s local government tour, ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

This time, Governor Aiyedatiwa visited Ondo West, Ondo East and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government areas, where he was warmly welcomed by crowds of party supporters.

He began with a visit to the palace of Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, a gesture he extended to other palaces where his campaign train visited.

Addressing a crowd of party faithful in Ondo, Governor Aiyedatiwa said he is impressed with the wonderful support from party members and the people.

The story was not different at Ile-Oluji and Oke-Igbo, where the campaign was carnival-like.

The Governor, who received some defectors from other parties to the APC at Oke-Igbo, was delighted with the reception accorded him.

Some party leaders said the turnout of members at different council areas, showed that the Governor is loved by the people.

The day’s tour ended at Bolorunduro, the headquarters of Ondo East Local Government Area, where the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, led other party leaders to receive the Governor and his entourage.