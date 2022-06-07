Zamfara Government Intensifies Awareness Campaign on Monkeypox

Zamfara State Government says it is suspecting one case of Monkeypox in the state

The Government also says it has taken stringent measures to ensure prevention of the disease across all Communities.

The State Commissioner for health Aliyu Abubakar disclose this at a roundtable meeting with the media and development partners organized by the Zamfara State Primary Healthcare Board in Gusau, the state Capital

Represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry Aliyu Mohammed Maikiyo, the Commissioner adds that all hands are in deck to ensure safety of all Residents from any disease

He says the Zamfara State Government is not leaving any stone on toe to ensure a virus free Communities

“We have one case which we suspect is Monkeypox, but test is still ongoing and we cannot confirm it at the moment” Maikiyo

“As a Government we have done alot and still doing more to Sensitize our people against Monkeypox and other diseases” he added .

The Zamfara Government says plans are underway to aquire drones that will help in the delivery of medical consumables to Hospitals in troubled areas

Insecurity according to authorities at the at the event is one of the major challenges in ensuring full health coverage in the state

“We are already in talks with some organization so we can get drones that will make our work more easier”

“The Matawalle’s led Government is committed to ensuring that every Community in the state Benifit from the it’s plan to deliver good health coverage” Maikiyo Said.

The Zamfara State Ministry of health informed the gathering that all the twenty two General Hospitals across the state are fully functional and are delivering full services

Zamfara State according to him has one hundred and fifty seven Primary Healthcare Centres across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state

“All our PHCs are functional except those in Communities with Security challenges that our personnel could not be reached”

“The Government has also donated monitoring vehicles to all the Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres across the state”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Primary Healthcare Board Sama’ila Tukur says the media plays a critical role in educating and sensitizing the public on health matters

Dr. Tukur noted that without the media, the Successes recorded wouldn’t have been possible

“The media played a vital role in the Successes we’ve recorded so far, and are still doing more. As a Board we are Greatful” He said.

He insist that the state government has settled all it’s counterpart founding and that has also contributed to the rise in acceptance of vaccines in rural areas.

The Zamfara PHCB Executive Secretary further inform the gathering that development partners only contributes 40% of all the funding in the health sector

On the issue of the Monkeypox, he urge leaders at all levels to join Government and intensify Sensitization and Awareness campaign among their people.

The roundtable meeting had in attendance Members of the press, UNICEF, Staff of the ZPHB among others.