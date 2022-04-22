Ramadan: NSCDC intensifies surveillance around mosques in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp says it has deployed personnel to Mosques across the state ahead of Tahajjud and Itikafi

Itikafi is observed by Muslim faithful during the last ten days of the month of Ramadan when worshippers seclude themselves and devote their time to pray, Supplication and reading the Holy Qur’an

It starts from the sunset of the 20th day of Ramadan and ends when the eid moon is sighted

During Itikafi worshippers live and sleep in the Mosques

This prompted the NSCDC in Zamfara to deploy personnel to avert any attack on worshippers or places of worship

In a press statement signed by the public relations officer of the Command Ikor Oche, the NSCDC warned strongly that all hoodlums and miscreants should stay off all Mosques and places of worship throughout the period of Itikafi and beyond

” The holy month of Ramadan is held in high esteem as Muslim Faithful use this period for sober reflections and to make amends with God Almighty, so, on no account will anyone be allowed to truncate the flow of prayers in this period with nefarious activities” He said

The NSCDC adds that the Rapid Response Squad and the Special Intelligent Squad of the Corps have been charged to monitor and place an intensive surveillance in all the Mosques where this prayers will be conducted to avoid any breach of security

According to Mr. Ikor, all the Mosques have become the proteges of the Corps and as such no hoodlum or miscreants Will be spared in an advent of any breach of peace or show of criminality

The Command however salutes all Muslim faithful for the holy month of Ramadan and assures of adequate security throughout the period and beyond.