Succour has arrived for the over 50 orphans at The Daisy’s Home for Special Children in Yenagoa as they receive donations of food items, gifts, and provisions to aid the upbringing.



The Daisy’s Home for Special Children is an orphanage home with over fifty kids cared for, but the recent scarcity of important provisions makes it more special as they receive gift items and food materials from the partners of the Moy Park Foundation in Yenagoa.



President of the home, Joy Okuoze shows appreciation for the gesture while calling for more support for the orphanage.

Some of the kids join in the one-year celebration of Moy Park as they promise more goodwill across Bayelsa state.

With its venture into the Nigerian Domestic foods industry, the organization hopes to make more impact across 120 cities across the country.