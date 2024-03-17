The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila has advised Nigerians to protest electricity infrastructure within their communities.

He gave the advice at the commissioning of a 20 MVA injection substation at Randle mechanic village, Surulere in Lagos.

Mr. Gbajabiamila who was represented by the senator representing Lagos central senatorial district, Wasiu Eshinlokun said Access to reliable electricity is a fundamental right that drives productivity, fosters innovation and improves the quality of life for all citizens.

Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiodun Ogunleye expressed hope that the project would enhance capacity to service customers within their franchise area.

The chairman EKO Electricity Distribution Company, Oritsedere Otubu also spoke.