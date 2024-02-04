The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to come out clear on the religious body that IS used for money laundering in the country.

Members of Nasrul‐Lahi‐il Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, made this call during the inauguration of their new National Executive Council of 2024 to 2026 led by its national president, AbdulRauf Ayodeji.

The faithful called on Nigerian leaders be it political or religious to imbibe the teachings of the Holy prophet Muhammed as regards transparency, loyalty, truthfulness, reliability and selflessness.

The religious group said It is a trust to be given a position of leadership which must be guided jealously.