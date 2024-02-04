Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have launched an aggressive attack on Kukarita village in Yobe State, inflicting injuries on locals, while unconfirmed number of persons were burnt and shot dead.

According to accounts of the locals in the affected village, the terrorists stormed the village about 3am and started shooting and burning properties till 5am this morning.

A source from the Medical team confirmed that two corpses were deposited at the Yobe state specialist Hospital, Damaturu.

Speaking with journalists, the senior special assistant on security matters, Brigadier General Abdulsalam Dahiru, confirmed the unfortunate incident in Damaturu.

General Abdulsalam , assured Yobe citizenry not to be panic, stressing that the attack is attributed to dead-insurgency strategy trying to seek attention from the government.

Kukarita village is about twenty kilometers away from Damaturu, the capital city.

