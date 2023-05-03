Teenagers from various parts of Niger state waiting to write their JAMB examination have been stranded for over four days in Minna

This is due to the poor arrangements made by the examination body.

They were left without any concrete information on the new plan for an exam originally scheduled to hold on the 25th and 26th of April.

They said the JAMB officials complained of software malfunctioning which is yet to be rectified.

The examination by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board is a compulsory examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The software used for the examination was initially designed to take 250 candidates per session but due to poor performance it was reduced to 150 persons and some of the centres were shutdown indefinitely

TVC News spoke to some of the teenagers from Kontogora local council, about 5 hours drive from Minna the state capital

They say they’ve spent all the money on them lodging in hotels for four days without receiving any compensation from the exam body who caused the delay

They are now stranded with no one to turn to for assistance and no hope of writing their exams.

Parents whose children are undergoing this challenge are not finding it easy as the predicament is equally affecting their lives and businesses.

TVC News contacted the Niger state JAMB coordinator Munirat Lawal

She was unable to provide any information as to the next line of action to either compensate the students or help them successfully write their exams.