President Muhammadu Buhari, has commissioned the Zuba Housing Estate in Abuja constructed by the Federal Housing Authority.

The Zuba Mass Housing Estate which sits on 18 hectares of land consisting of 746 housing units, is expected to be replicated across the country.

The President charged residents of the estate to consciously work together with the FHA to ensure the maintenance of the property and the safety of the environment.

Despite multiple schemes implemented by various governments around the country, affordable housing remains elusive to the average Nigerian.

Because the situation is comparable to that of other developing nations, it remains a key concern in these countries’ socioeconomic development.

It is claimed that over 52% of Nigeria’s population live in shanties, squatter communities, and informal settlements.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Housing supply is one of the indices of Multidimensional Poverty Index that challenge people and the completion of this project will provide solutions for the beneficiaries.

This Project started in 2018, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says over 13,000 of the workforce benefited from the project directly and indirectly.

Beneficiaries of the estate include those who paid through mortgage, one-off payment and rent-to-own.

The authority funded the project through a 7.5billion naira grant from the government and 2billion naira from it’s internal generated revenue.