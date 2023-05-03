President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the Amended Finance Bill for the 2023 Fiscal Year to the Nigerian Senate for its Consideration and Passage into law.

The Amended Finance Bill 2022 presented to the National Assembly seeks to support the ongoing implementation of the 2023 Federal Budget .

President Buhari in a Letter addressed to the leadership of the National Assembly, also requested for the approval of the Nigerian Senate to reappoint, Abike Dabiri Erewa for a second term as the Chairperson and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora commission

Plenary Resumes at the Nigerian Senate as Lawmakers return to the Chamber to continue with legislative duties and to complete some unfinished Business as the life of the 9th Senate slowly comes to an end.

Advertisement

After an Executive session behind closed doors, the day starts with letters from Mr President.

The First letter is a transmission of the Amended Finance Bill 2022 to the National Assembly which was earlier sent to Mr President for his Assent .

The Amended Finance bill is proposing key reforms to specific areas such as taxation, customs and excise, fiscal and other relevant laws to facilitate the smooth implementation of the 2023 Federal Budget.

In another separate letter to the Senate, President Buhari asked for the confirmation of the appointment of six federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

The nominees are Mr Ayogu Eze, Mr Peter Okpara, Mrs Hauwa Aliyu, Mrs Rajiya Ayuba, Mr Kolawole Adebola and Mr Ismailia Agaka.