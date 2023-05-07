The Gombe Geographical Information Systems service Centre has been inaugurated.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir Elrufai performed the ceremony and the groundbreaking of the 550-unit Shongo garden layout.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that the special development zone is part of his administration’s strategy to accelerate development in Gombe State.

Urban planning is often a challenge for most national and subnational governments.

But proper urban planning lays the key to structured, organised development.

The Gombe state governor has invited his Kaduna state counterpart to celebrate the commencement of the Shongo Gardens layout.

The cadastral planning and special development zone would be one of the key legacies of his administration.

Governor Elrufai has clear ideas of how Nigeria’s housing deficit can be reduced.

He is proud of the achievements of his Gombe state counterpart and sees his policies as the foundation of a prosperous Gombe state.

Governor Elrufai also commissioned the Gombe Geographical Information Service Centre.

The Shongo Garden layout and the Gombe special development zone are part of a master plan to accelerate the development of the state referred to as the jewel in the savannah.

DELTA RESIDENTS SET AGENDA FOR INCOMING GOVERNMENT

Ahead of May 29th Inauguration for a new administration in Delta State, residents are already setting agenda for Governor-Elect, Sheriff Oborevwori as they want him to hit the ground running to build on the achievements of the outgoing tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in all aspect of development

Delta state is getting set for the inauguration of the 5th elected governor since its creation in 1991, Sheriff Oborevwori and residents of the state are full of expectations from him.

Much more of what these traders desire from incoming administration is the collation of demands from the feedback gotten from the Sheriff Call Centre set up during the campaign.

Mr Ferguson Onwo is the Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly and having worked with the Governor-elect who is Speaker, talked about his capacity to deliver.

Mr Sheriff Oborevwori who succeeds Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is longest serving Speaker in history of Delta State and will bring a lot of legislative experience in running the affairs of the state when sworn in as executive governor of the oil rich state.