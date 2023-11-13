In a bid to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the National Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission N-HYPPADEC is building 120 housing units to resettle 13 communities that suffer perennial floods in Muregi, Niger state.

Climate change continues to cause serious damage to rural communities as a result of drought or heavy flooding.

The people in Muregi in Mokwa local council are some of the worst hit during heavy rainfalls with farmlands swept away and houses, schools and hospitals submerged.

Advertisement

For over 3 decades different plans by successive governments to resettle these communities, which is the most viable solution, have failed.

Now the National Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission is making that dream a reality with the construction of 120 housing units to resettle 13 settlements within Muregi community.

The managing director of the commission Abubakar Yelwa visited the community to inspect the project.

The team also inspected an ongoing construction of a mosque built by the commission and a primary school block to replace the dilapidated ones.

Advertisement

After 30 years NHYPPADEC makes Resettlement a reality in Muregi in Niger state.