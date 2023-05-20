The Borno State Police command says it is committed to continuing its operations against all criminal elements in the state until relative peace is achieved.

Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar stated this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of over 100 persons suspected to be engaged in various criminal activities.

These suspects numbering 101 were arrested by men of the Nigerian police force for allegedly committing various crimes.

The crime ranges from theft, culpable homicide, rape, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and kidnapping.

State commissioner of police Abdu Umar, briefs the press on this development.

Among the suspects is this gang of youths who call themselves “the Malians” who specialize in selling hard drugs to students in tertiary institutions.

The CP say this has to be dealt with.

The suspects will be charged after preliminary investigations are completed.

The police further calls residents of Maiduguri to report any suspicious movement around them as security is a duty for all.

It also promises to bring these suspects to book to serve as a deterrent to others.