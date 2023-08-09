Children and youth in the formal and informal learning sectors must be taught about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a means of building a sustainable future in order to achieve environmental sustainability.

This was stated by Anthony Olusanya, a professor of environmental sustainability, while delivering the 14th Inaugural lecture of the Osun State University, Osogbo.

Arrival of the principal officers of the University led by the Vice Chancellor signalled the commencement of the Inaugural lecture.

Shortly after his citation was presented, Professor Anthony Olusanya takes the stand to deliver his lecture on the topic, “Saving Humanity and the Planet Earth: Humanity must Rethink Its development Trajectory’.

He stressed the need for digital revolution in science, technology and innovation to support sustainable development.

Professor Anthony Olusanya also harped on the need to make environmental sustainability a more appealing priority in a way that will reduce the impact of climate change.

Academics, scholars, traditional rulers, friends, colleagues, Students and family members of the Inaugural lecturer attended the event.