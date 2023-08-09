At least 294 Nigerian Army officers with the rank of Captains are currently undergoing the Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State.

Successful completion of this exam is a crucial step for these officers to become eligible for senior courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, which will then open the door for promotion to the rank of Major.

Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, the Commander of Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), and Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Commander of Infantry Corps, have emphasized the significance of this exam and urged the officers to uphold integrity and avoid malpractice.