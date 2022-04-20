Suspected Herder Militia ambush Federal Lawmaker, kill 2 Others in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be Herder militiamen, have attacked the convoy of the member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah, on Monday night in Miango community, of Bassa council area of Plateau State.

Two other persons, both members of the community, who were plying the road at that time on a motorcycle, were reportedly killed by the perpetrators .

The personal assistant to the law maker who was also in the convoy confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos. He said although Mr Musa Agah, his wife and two kids escaped the attack, his vehicle was shattered with bullet shots by the perpetrators.

The law maker was sworn in as member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal constituency, barely two months following his victory at the just concluded February 26th bye election in the State.

He was attacked while returning from a thank you tour to one of the community in his constituency.

This attack is coming barely one week after gunmen suspected to be bandits, invaded some villages in Kanam and Wase council areas of the State leaving over 170 locals, mostly farmers dead.