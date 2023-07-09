Gunmen Suspected to be Herders militia, have again attacked the Mangu community on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed that nine people lost their lives while six houses burnt in the Sabon Gari community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Several other properties were destroyed by the attackers during the raid.

This latest attack comes barely 24 hours after a similar invasion on Thursday night that caused the loss of five lives in the Kogul community of Mangu Council area.

TVC News will bring more details of the attack shortly.