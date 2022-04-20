Updated: Death toll from Taraba community explosion rises to eleven

The number of people killed in the bombing of a small beer bar in Taraba has now risen to eleven.

Several corpses have been recovered from the scene by the locals

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a social spot in Iware, Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state.

According to a source, the bomber was accompanied by a man who seemed to be a client and carefully placed the explosive in a black polythene bag before leaving the bar.

Unconfirmed source said one of the duo was apprehended and killed by a mob.