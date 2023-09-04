The Nigeria Labour Congress has failed to honour a federal government’s invitation to a meeting hours to the commencement of its 2-day warning strike.

The Trade Union Congress however attended the meeting which held behind closed doors.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, told the Labour leaders that government was working round the clock to ease the pains brought about by the fuel subsidy removal.

He appealed to organised labour to suspend the proposed warning strike for two weeks to enable government meets its demands.

In the absence of NLC, TUC, in line with its communique at the end of a National Executive Council meeting on Sunday, said the time is not ripe yet for a strike.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, promised to reach out to his members on the two weeks demanded by the government.