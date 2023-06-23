The Nigeria Labour Congress has secured the release of three workers detained by Shaanxi Construction Company.

It also got a commitment from the company that the widow of one of the drivers, Ruth Austin, will be adequately compensated.

These were parts of the resolutions reached between NLC and the Chinese company following the intervention of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Construction company equally agreed to offset the bills of a worker who lost his finger while on duty.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, led Day 2of the protest.

Advertisement

He said the Congress is mulling the introduction of Detention Compensation Allowance to take care of workers illegally detained by their organisations.

The Congress has announced a ceasefire following the resolutions reached.