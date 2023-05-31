A Chinese-registered dredger believed to have stolen from the Second World War, WW2 wrecks of two British military ships has been impounded by Malaysian police.

The Chuan Hong 68, registered in Fuzhou, was apprehended off the coast of the Malaysian state of Johor for allegedly unlawfully anchoring in Malaysian waters in the South China Sea.

Malaysian officials said items believed to be unexploded ammunition shells from the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse were found aboard.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement that it does not rule out the possibility that this vessel is involved in the theft of old British warship wrecks.

Advertisement

The HMS Repulse and HMS Prince of Wales sank in the South China Sea after being attacked by Japanese fighter aircraft in December 1941. Nearly 850 sailors were killed in one of the worst disasters in British naval history.

The wrecks are designated war graves and are not supposed to be disturbed.

The Chuan Hong was initially detained for anchoring without a permit.

Advertisement

Its crew of 32, including 21 Chinese nationals, 10 Bangladeshis and a Malaysian, were being questioned, officials said.

There have been a number of reported cases of wartime shipwrecks in the South China Sea being plundered over the last decade, including up to six British vessels. The Ministry of Defence has called for an end to the “desecration of any maritime military grave.”