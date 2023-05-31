The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in a covert operation has busted a drug cartel importing Fentanyl and vowed to hunt down others involved in the killer trade.

It is an extremely strong synthetic piperidine opioid medication that is primarily used as an analgesic. It is also written fentanil. Fentanyl, on the other hand, is 50 to 100 times more strong than morphine, hence its principal clinical utility is in pain treatment for cancer patients and those recuperating from difficult surgical procedures.

The agency also revealed the arrest of two members who were in possession of other banned and controlled drugs. These drugs include: Ampules of Fentanyl Injection; Ozempic solution for injection in pre-filled pens; Ampules of Sustanon 250mg/ml; Ampules of Rivavirin injection 200mg/2ml; Ampules of Erythropoietin injection; Ampules of Recombinant Anti Rho-D Immunoglobulin injection 300MG; Ampules of Pethidine 100mg/2ml solution for injection and Zoladex 3.6mg Goserelin.

Commending the officers who were involved in the operation, the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa stated that “We’ll no doubt hunt down every member of this criminal gang before they do further harm to our public health especially our youth population.

“In the meantime, I’ll like to thank our international partners for the huge confidence in us and their support and partnership for the benefit of humanity. In the same vein, I’ll urge parents and other stakeholders to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting with this illicit substance.”

The Agency also advised the public that exposure to this lethal opioid could come in different forms like seizure and may result in pinpoint pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin.