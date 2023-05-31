Speaker of the Bauchi State of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has vowed to do everything in his power to uphold legislation that guards against child exploitation and forced marriage.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists by his spokesperson, Abdul Burra, the lawmaker, who is also the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, lamented the fact that Nigerian children continue to face many difficulties and pushed for policies that would make it possible for them to attend appropriate schools with high-quality facilities, including classrooms, furniture, and educational resources.

The lawmaker said it is unfortunate that many schools in the country do not have adequate, well-trained teachers and have limited resources to provide a nurturing and effective learning environment.

The lawmaker also maintained that teachers often face inadequate training and limited resources to provide a nurturing and effective learning environment.

Many children lack access to proper medical facilities, resulting in a higher risk of preventable diseases and inadequate healthcare support. Immunisation coverage is often insufficient, leaving children vulnerable to deadly illnesses. Malnutrition remains a persistent issue, leading to stunted growth and hindered cognitive development.

A lot of children are forced into exploitative work instead of being in school, robbing them of their right to a proper childhood and education. They are often subjected to hazardous conditions, long hours, and meagre wages, depriving them of their innocence and hindering their potential,” he said.

In spite of the painted gloomy situation, Suleiman insisted that commendable efforts have been made to ameliorate the aforementioned challenges by the Bauchi State government under the leadership of the Governor, Bala Mohammed, with the support of the House of Assembly.

“The Bauchi State House of Assembly remains committed to eradicating these challenges and defending the rights and well-being of all children. We commit to continuing to prioritize funding for improving education infrastructure, training and empowering teachers, and providing necessary learning materials. To address malnutrition, we shall advocate for the development of more healthcare facilities, enhance immunization coverage, and implement comprehensive nutrition programs.

“Furthermore, we are committed to enforcing legislation that protects children from exploitative labour practices and advocating for policies that prevent forced marriage, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive,” he added.