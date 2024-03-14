Taraba state Commissioner of Police says his men have recovered seven bodies from the forest suspected to be travelers comprising five women, a baby and a man after an attack on bus by suspected vigilante group.

The State Police Commissioner, CP David Iloyonomon, in a statement said his men found the seven dead bodies in the bush while on patrol to ease the rising tension between the Ichen and Tiv ethnic groups in the Donga Local Government Area of the State.

This comes in the wake of an attack on an 18-seater bus, which was targeted in an ambush at Gamkwe village within the Donga Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The vehicle was filled with passengers travelling from Zaki Biam in Benue State, to Maihula in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State when it was intercepted by suspected vigilante members .

Meanwhile, the Governor of Taraba State Kefas Agbu has strongly condemned this killing and called on security agencies to apprehended anyone suspected to be linked with the crime.

The Governor in a Statement signed by the state Commissioner of information and Re-orientation Zainab Usman Jalingo Condoled with the families of those that lost their lives,

The Governor called for calm and also directed the security agencies to go after those behind the dastardly act.