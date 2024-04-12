Marine Police of Anambra State Command has recovered bodies of the three remaining victims of the unfortunate boat accident involving a movie cast.This was contained in a release by the police public relations officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga, a made available Newsmen in Awka

The statement reveals that two of the bodies were recovered yesterday 11th April, 2024 while the last was washed in by the tide this morning.

All the bodies have been deposited in hospital mortuary in Asaba while the President of the Guild of Actors and Actresses has been notified of the recovery.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye appealed to water commuters to be safety conscious and avoid behaviour that could undermine their safety consciousness.

CPS Adeoye promised expedited investigation into the sad accident that claimed lives of five actors.

He also commended the Command’s Marine Unit and its Commander for dedication to duty.