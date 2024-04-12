Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to a six month imprisonment with no option of fine for abusing the naira.

Justice Abimbila Awogboro of the federal high court Ikoyi handed down the sentence earlier on Friday.

Since his arraignment last week, the controversial personality had been in the custody of the EFCC prosecuting the case.

The federal high court initially adjourned his sentencing till the 9th of April, but thatsitting didn’t hold due to the eid El fitri holidays

Bobrisky had asked for leniency after he pleaded guilty to charges of Naira mutilation filed against him by the anti-graft agency.

Bobrisky told the court that he was unaware of the laws guiding the use of the Naira and, as such, acted ignorantly.

The crossdresser also promised to use his social media platforms to educate Nigerians on the dangers of naira abuse.

The EFCC earlier during the last proceedings also applied that counts 5 and 6 bordering on money laundering filed against the controversial personality be struck out following an agreement reached with the defendnat to ensure expedition of the case.