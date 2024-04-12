President Bola Tinubu on Friday offerred his two rakats Jumat prayer at the Dolphin Estate Central Mosque, Dolphin Ikoyi, Lagos state.

The president was joined by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat among others.

The President arrived in Lagos on Sunday for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration which marked the end of the 30 days of fasting in the month of Ramadan