A former Military Administrator of Lagos state and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his victory in the February 25th presidential election was well deserved.

Marwa in a congratulatory letter written to Asiwaju Tinubu on Wednesday 1st March, hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the former Lagos governor winner of the weekend presidential poll said “It is with great delight that I write to celebrate your electoral victory in the 2023 Presidential Election, from which you emerged as the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, “It was a victory well-deserved, and one built on years of focus, hard work, doggedness and the political sagacity of a democrat whose credential has been evident since the heyday of NADECO. We look forward to the implementation of your visions for a new Nigeria as outlined in your manifesto during the campaign.

“Lagos, as a microcosm of Nigeria, is a testament to your capability to transform even the most challenging of situations. Your pragmatism since the days of your governorship in Lagos will now be called to greater challenges that Nigeria portrays.

“Your agenda, as outlined in your policy document, offers hope and assured future. And as we turn our attention from electioneering, Nigerians will be counting on you to bring your magic touch to bear and bring about a great improvement in the fortune of our great country. I do not doubt that you will meet the expectations of all.”

North West APC PCC Congratulates President – Elect, Bola Tinubu

The Coordinator, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the north west Zone who doubles as the of Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle Congratulates the president – elect of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima over their victory at the just concluded Presidential election

Governor Matawalle described the emergence of Tinubu/Shettima as true reflection of the will of the people and express optimism that the team will renewed the hope of the common man

He adds that the APC remains the grassroots political party Nigerians can always rely upon, noting that the Electioneering Campaigns by Asiwaju across the country offered him the opportunity to understand what Nigerians are passing through

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council, North West Zone Dr. Anas Sani Anka

The statement adds that the Incoming administration will work hard to address the lingering security challenges especially banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other crime head on and restore the lost glory of the Northern region

“The rigorous campaign tours of Nigeria made by Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima offered them the opportunity to know the problems of this country and was also a clear reflection of the fact that APC remains the grassroots party Nigerians can always rely upon” Gov. Matawalle Said.

” I am very sure that the incoming President will work hard to tackle banditry head on and restore the lost glory of our region” Gov. Matawalle.

“Tinubu and indeed the APC is Committed to solving Nigeria’s problem with relative ease” He added.

The North West APC PCC Coordinator thanked all party members, supporters and Nigerians especially from the North West region for believing in the APC and assures that the Tinubu led administration will do its best to ensure that the North West Zone and the Country at large do not regret voting the APC

Mr. Matawalle further applaud his colleagues the Governors of the North West Geo-political Zone and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of Tinubu/Shettima Ticket.

“Again, I wish to thank millions of Nigerians who stood behind the ruling APC and worked hard to ensure it’s Victory”.