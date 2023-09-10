President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after the President’s departure from New Delhi, India.

The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues with regards to the bilateral relationship between the two countries after the talks that held recently during a visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.

The President will use this meeting to address lingering bilateral issues, and maximise the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

A press statement signed by the President’s special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale confirms that the President is expected to return to the country immediately after the Bilateral engagement in Abu Dhabi, also following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.