Niger Governor, North Central Mourn OPEC Secretary General

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central states Governor’s Forum (NCSGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock over the sudden demise of the outgoing Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

The Governor in a statement by his chief press secretary Mary Noel-Berje described the death of Sanusi Barkindo as a great loss not only to Nigeria, but to the global energy community.

Governor Sani Bello Speaking opn behalf of his North Central Collegaues, recounted the efforts of the deceased to withstand the numerous challenges that confronted the industry and the meritorious service of late Barkindo said the deceased was indeed a worthy ambassador of the nation that should be celebrated despite his sudden death.

“I received the news of his death with rude shock because few hours before the news, he was full of life. However, we cannot question whatever Allah has allowed to happened”.

“It is truly painful and shocking but we still have to accept it as the will of Allah. And be console with the fact that he lived a selfless and impactful life. I pray that Aljannah Firdausi will be his final abode.”

Late Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo Secretary General OPEC whose tenure was to end later this month, delivered a speech at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja and was hosted in a short reception by President Muhammadu Buhari few hours before his death.

Ambassador Sanusi Barkindo whose tenure as OPEC Secretary General was to end on the 31st of July was a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, was in Abuja on Tuesday to meet President Muhammadu Buhari

The President had during his meeting with him commended him for his work in office as the Secretary General of the Oil Cartel, describing him as a great ambassador of Nigeria to the World body.

He was full of life at the meeting only for his sudden death to be announced at around 11pm on Tuesday night.