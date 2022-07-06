Breaking: OPEC Secretary General, Mohammed Barkindo is dead

The secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo is dead.

He died at about 11pm on Tuesday Night.

The group chief executive officer of NNPC limited Mele Kyari announced the death of the OPEC secretary general on his verified twitter handle.

He described the death of Mohammed Barkindo as a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, the OPEC and the global energy community.

Mohammed Barkindo who was rounding up his six year tenure as the head of OPEC had met with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Tuesday to thank him for his support and guidance all through his time at the helms of affairs in OPEC.

President Buhari also directed the minister of state for petroleum and the NNPC CEO to mobilise resources withing the oil and gas industry in Nigeria to give Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo a befitting welcome at the end of his tenure.

Burial arrangements will soon be announced.

