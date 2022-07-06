Bandits attack Zamfara community again, where 279 students were abducted

Armed Bandits have once again attacked Jabgebe Community, killing one, Injuring another and rustling an unspecified number of Cattle.

279 female students of Government Day Secondary School in same Community were abducted on February 26th last year

They were eventually released five days later.

Jabgebe is located in Talata Mafara Local Government area in the western part of the state.

The gunmen invaded the community Tuesday night about 10:00 p.m. with sophisticated weapons and began shooting sporadically, causing panic among residents.

A reliable source told TVC NEWS that the armed Bandits came in considerable numbers.

According to him, military personnel enforcing peace in the region fought the bandits and thwarted additional attacks on the people.

He added that the injured person is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed Hospital.

Since the start of this year’s rainy season, communities in Zamfara have been subjected to attacks and kidnappings for ransom.

Many farmers were unable to access their farms due to fear of the unknown.

A development that prompted state Governor Bello Matawalle to advise residents to obtain firearms for self-defense against bandits and kidnappers.

Governor Bello Matawalle had last week signed into law a bill for death penalty for Banditry, Kidnapping and related Offences

Zamfara State Government is Currently training Community Protection Guards that will assist security agencies and locals in securing Communities against criminal activities.