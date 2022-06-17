Again, bandits attack Zamfara community, abduct unspecified number of persons

Bandits have again abducted unspecified number of persons in Zamfara stateThe gunmen attacked Hwahwara area in Zurmi Local Government area late Thursday night.

The incident is coming six days after over Fifty wedding guests returning from Sokoto State were abducted and twenty nine are still in Captivity

It is also coming twenty four hours after the state Governor Bello Matawalle assured families of Kidnap Victims across the state that all Kidnap Victims will soon be released.

The Zamfara State Government had on Wednesday threatened to shutdown Telecommunications services again, if attack on Communities, Kidnapping and activities of bandit informants persist.

Zamfara State had in November last year shutdown Telecommunications services across the state to enable security agencies take the fight to bandit enclaves

A development the state government at several times said yielded desired results

The state government and Zamfara Police Command are yet to comment on the incident.