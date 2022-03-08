Federal High Court Abuja sacks 15 Ebonyi Lawmakers over defection

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered 15 members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, including the Speaker, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately vacate their seats.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment held that their defection was unlawful and that having abandoned that political party on which platform they stood election, they could no longer occupy the seats.

Justice Ekwo declared their seats vacant and restrained them from further parading themselves in the capacity of members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.