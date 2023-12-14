The Federal Government on Wednesday distanced itself from the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State involving the immediate past Governor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, his stalwarts and incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris,

insisted that the FG had no hand in the crisis, pitting Wike and the Rivers State House of Assembly members against Governor Fubara.

Events took an unusual turn on Monday when 27 lawmakers in Rivers announced their defection from the governing Peoples Democratic Party in the state to the All Progressives Congress.

Consequently, the Legislature declared their seats vacant.

Mr Idris affirmed the FG’s resolve to uphold peace and tranquility nationwide but stressed the peculiarity of the Rivers crisis.

Idris also responded to the allegations by the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, that President Bola Tinubu is ignoring the festering crisis in Rivers State, saying it “suggests nothing.”

Meanwhile, 25 lawmakers loyal to Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike will hold sitting at a new location following demolition of Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

They condemned the demolition exercise by the State Government.