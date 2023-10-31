President Bola Tinubu has initiated peace moves to reconcile differences between the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, who is now the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The President’s efforts at restoring peace in the politically restive situation of Rivers State was made during the closed session of the Nigeria Police Council meeting, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohamed told state House correspondents that President Tinubu’s intervention is expected to restore peace to the Oil-Rich state.

He said Governors of the People’s Democratic Party in attendance at the meeting were impressed by President Tinubu’s desire to settle the political conflict in Rivers State and commended him for showing leadership.