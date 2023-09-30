At a time when there is a strong discussion about immigration throughout Europe, tech billionaire Elon Musk entered German politics on Saturday, suggesting Berlin-funded efforts to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean may be perceived as a “invasion” of Italy.

A week before regional elections in two important German states, Musk, a South African-born Canadian citizen who now resides in the United States, published a message advocating for the triumph of the far-right AfD.

Berlin is at odds with Italy on NGO maritime operations, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni urging on Friday that charity ships disembark rescued migrants in their home countries.

Musk shared a post on X by a user identified as “Radio Genoa” that blasted German NGO operations in the Mediterranean and expressed hope that “AfD wins the elections to stop this European suicide,” referring to the upcoming polls.

To Musk’s question if the “German public is aware of this,” the German foreign ministry replied curtly: “Yes. And it’s called saving lives.”

The foreign ministry’s answer prompted the social media platform’s boss to intensify his criticism, writing in another post early Saturday: “Frankly, I doubt that a majority of the German public supports this.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock defended Berlin’s support for rescue missions at a press conference this week following meetings with her Italian colleague.

According to interior ministry estimates, more than 130,000 migrants have arrived on Italian ports this year, nearly doubling the number last year.

New arrivals in Germany have also grown significantly, prompting Berlin to announce Wednesday that it would enhance border police with Poland and the Czech Republic to dissuade people smugglers.