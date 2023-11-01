Pakistan will begin apprehending and evicting undocumented immigrants, including thousands of individuals from neighboring Afghanistan, this is according to the minister of the caretaker administration.

Islamabad announced the proposal earlier this month, claiming that crimes, smuggling, and attacks within its borders had been carried out by Afghan nationals. While rights organizations expressed their outrage and urged Pakistan to rethink, Kabul rejected the allegations.

According to the interior ministry, Pakistan is home to about 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, with over 1.7 million of them being illegal.

Islamabad has claimed that 14 suicide attacks have been carried out by Afghans this year and has accused militant groups operating on its territory of training fighters over the border.

Western embassies and the United Nations have urged Pakistan to identify and protect Afghans at risk of persecution at home.

“Amnesty International strongly reiterates its call to the Government of Pakistan to immediately reverse its decision to forcibly deport unregistered Afghan refugees ahead of the deadline set for tomorrow,” the group said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan must meet its international legal obligations including the principle of non-refoulment and stop the crackdown against, and harassment of, Afghan refugees across the country.

“Amnesty International is also calling on the international community to financially support Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees, and to share the responsibility to provide protection to those fleeing persecution in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Amnesty International said lives and rights are at stake due to “the collective failure of the Pakistan Government and the international community to share the responsibility for their protection,” stressing the risks for women, journalists, human rights defenders, protesters, artists, and former government officials and security personnel.