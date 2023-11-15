The Afghan government claims that the mass deportation of its nationals from Pakistan has had a profound impact on Afghan society, causing thousands of families to be uprooted and forced to return home.

Pakistan’s decision to deport undocumented Afghan refugees has faced strong reactions from the international community.

The Afghan government has stated that reintegrating these individuals into society and providing them with essential services will be a difficult task.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities estimated on November 3 that approximately 160,638 illegal Afghans had been deported to Afghanistan.

There are 44,718 men, 33,699 women, and 82,221 children in total.

Approximately 12,689 people returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

These statistics shed light on the scale of the deportation and the challenges it poses for both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Afghan refugees who were deported from Pakistan following Islamabad’s deadline, are struggling with cold weather amid dire conditions, a major concern for the deportees, who are voicing out their difficulties and challenges.

Last month, Pakistan announced it would expel over 1.73 million undocumented Afghan refugees after November 1.

The interim Afghan Government prepared a terminal in Kabul’s Sarai Shamali area as a camp for the deportees. The camp has more than 50 tents and it has the capacity to hold 500 people.

The Spokesman for the Kabul Security Department, Khalid Zadran, stated that preparing to receive Afghan deportees from Pakistan is a top priority.