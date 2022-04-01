Governor Makinde Equips Oyo Amotekun with 100 Patrol Vehicles

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has donated a total of 100 operational patrol vehicles to Amotekun Security Outfit to tackle security in the state.

The Governor presented the vehicles to the security outfit at his office at Agodi, Ibadan

The Governor who noted that the provision of the vehicles will help in combating crimes in the state also declared war on hoodlums are fond of causing chaos in the state.

He also the revealed intention of the state government to recruit additional personnel into the Amotekun corps with adequate provision of machineries to support their operations for the safety of lives and properties.

While lauding efforts of the current administration in Oyo state, Chairman of the partnering company, Diana Chen, promised to synergise with the state to nip crime in the bud.

In his remarks, the Director General, Oyo Amotekun Corps, Brigadier – General, Kunle Toogun, commended the State Government for strengthening the Corps as Security is one of the pillars of Oyo state Government.