Ramadan begins Saturday April 2nd – Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has announced Saturday 2nd of April 2022 as equivalent to 1st day of the holy month of Ramadan 1443 AH, which signifies the beginning of the Ramadan fast.

The Sultan announced that the moon was sighted in many cities including Sokoto, Yo be, Zamfara, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano among others.

The Sultan called on all Nigeria Muslims to work towards peaceful coexistence with all interest in the country.

He also call for prayers for the nation and leaders of the country for God intervention in the affairs of the country.

He also called in the leaders to imbibe the fear of God in the discharge of their duties and also make effort to end the heightened insecurity in the country.

He urged citizens to love one another and work for the peace, unity, progress a s development of the country.