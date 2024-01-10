Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has presented one hundred operational vehicles to security operatives in the state.

The Governor presented the operational vehicles at the state secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.

In his address, he asked the various security commanders in the state to prioritise the welfare of their officers, especially those who would be deployed with the operation vehicles across the state.

He also pledged to do his part to support the welfare of officers who have deployed across the state to protect lives and property of citizens.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on security, Fatai Owoseni said the new set of 100 operational vehicles will not only impact the security architecture of the state but will help to improve response time and create adequate security visibility.

Speaking on behalf of other security commanders, the commissioner of police in Oyo state Adebola Hamzat commended the gesture and assured the governor of adequate security with the new development.