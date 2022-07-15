Akeredolu donates 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to security agencies

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has donated 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to all the Security Agencies as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property of the people in the State.

Governor Akeredolu handed-over the fitted Patrol Vehicles to heads of the Security Agencies in the State including the Nigerian Army; Nigeria Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Department of State Services and the Amotekun Corps.

The Governor noted that the commissioning and handing over of additional 50 Vehicles was a further demonstration of the commitment of his administration towards providing the needed support for all security agencies operating in the State.

Governor Akeredolu, who said his administration places Premium on the dignity of human lives, vowed to smoke out all criminals in the State from their hidings and make the State uncomfortable for them.

The Governor said:”We still recall with trepidation the dastardly act of last month when some daredevil terrorists who have lost their souls to the devil launched an attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in the ancient city of Owo.

“One of my promises then to the people of Ondo State was to do everything humanly possible to strengthen the capacity of our security agencies to be able to anticipate, prevent and combat a recurrence of such man’s inhumanity to mankind.

“Today, it gives me great delight to commission and hand over additional security equipment particularly fitted Patrol Vehicles, to security agencies operating in the State towards boosting the capacity of our men in the line of duty of crime fighting so that our people can go about their businesses and livelihood without fear of molestation or attack.

“In doing this, the agencies would be better equipped and strengthened to carry out their constitutional duties of protecting lives and property and combating acts of criminality in our dear State.”

