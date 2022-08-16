Zamfara govt donates 20 patrol vehicles, 1,500 Motorcycles, others to security guards

Zamfara State Government has procured twenty Special Purpose Vehicles, one thousand five hundred motorcycles and other legal weapons to support operations of the state security outfit codenamed Community Protection Guards

The government says the vehicles and Motorcycles are fully equipped with lawful weapons for the smooth take-off of operation by the community protection guards

Zamfara State had in july this year launched the state Community guard with the aim of assisting security agencies in securing Communities against Bandits attack, Kidnapping and all forms Criminal activities

Donating the vehicles to the security outfit at the Government House Gusau, Governor Bello Matawalle assures that the government will continue to assist the guards to fully complement the effort of security agencies in tackling criminality in the state.

Mr. Matawalle insist that relative peace has returned in some Local Government areas of the state

The Zamfara Governor also announced a mobile toll free number, 112, for citizens to call during emergencies in any part of the state

The development according to him was compelled by the recent increase in activities of bandits in some communities Including Gusau, the state Capital

The Governor ordered for the headcount of Households across the nineteen emirates to fish out criminal elements residing among the people

He enjoin security operatives to scale up efforts in flushing out bandits and their collaborators to rid the state of criminality.

The governor appealed to the people to remain vigilant and report activities of informants whom he said were being arrested in large number across the state.

