Insecurity: Zamfara Govt donates security vehicles to Niger Republic

The Zamfara state government has donated five new Hilux cars to the Government of the Niger Republic for special security border patrol.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday and signed by the Press Secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, Jamilu Birnin-Magaji.

The donation, according to Birnin-Magaji, was made in fulfillment of Matawalle’s promise to provide the country with patrol cars and other security logistics in the fight against banditry.

The vehicles, according to the governor, would be used to conduct special border patrol in Maradi and other sections of the Niger Republic that share borders with Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto.

The governor of Maradi Region responded by promising Matawalle that the vehicles would be used to combat bandits and “other horrific crimes, notably near the Maradi border.”

Matawalle paid a visit to President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic in Niamey in December 2021, and the two leaders agreed to explore new areas of cooperation.